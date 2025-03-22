Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

