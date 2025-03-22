Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on February 10th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CLH opened at $196.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.54 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,237,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

