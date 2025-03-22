Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Laboratory Co. of America stock on February 17th.
Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.
Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LH opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)
) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.
Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America
In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Representative McClain Delaney
April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
