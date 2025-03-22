Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on February 6th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corpay alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.50 and its 200 day moving average is $349.92. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corpay

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.