Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

