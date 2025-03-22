Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – March 21st

Southern, WEC Energy Group, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, CMS Energy, Rockwell Automation, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that generate or invest in energy from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. These stocks provide an opportunity for investors to support and profit from the growing shift towards cleaner, more sustainable energy sources that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and minimize environmental impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. 2,411,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. Southern has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $110.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.77. The company had a trading volume of 474,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.99.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,035. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. CMS Energy has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $75.06.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.85. 375,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,552. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 6,076,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

