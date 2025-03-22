Render Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.70 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $36.30 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00003913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,476,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,716,590 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

