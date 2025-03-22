Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $658.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $689.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
