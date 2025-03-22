RDE (GIFT) to Release Earnings on Monday

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect RDE to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter.

RDE Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ GIFT opened at $1.88 on Friday. RDE has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of RDE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

RDE Company Profile

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

