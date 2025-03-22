Raydium Price Hits $1.80 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $524.08 million and $61.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,847,971 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

