Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,446,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 677,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,703,000 after purchasing an additional 618,202 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

