Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.57 Million Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corpay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

