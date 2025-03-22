Quantbot Technologies LP Has $15.30 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1,062.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Nucor stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

