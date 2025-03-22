Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.51, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

