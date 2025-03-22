ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $37.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 12,644,429 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

