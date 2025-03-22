Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Beacon Roofing Supply, D-Wave Quantum, Hims & Hers Health, American Airlines Group, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion, positioning them between small cap and large cap stocks. These companies often embody a blend of growth potential and stability, making them an attractive middle ground for investors seeking diversification in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.09. 56,186,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,686,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $64.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $123.78. 10,166,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,062. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,001,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,615,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,826,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.37.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.30. 34,372,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,571,207. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 17,574,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,876. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 36,372,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,558,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.36. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

