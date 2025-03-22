ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect ProMIS Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of PMN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.58. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.