ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect ProMIS Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Shares of PMN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.58. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.61.
Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
