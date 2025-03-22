Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBH. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

PBH opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

