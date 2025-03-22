Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lifted by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Polaris by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

