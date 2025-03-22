PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Acquires $12,040.00 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $12,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,607.88. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 5,200 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $8,944.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 8,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $16,269.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00.

On Monday, February 24th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 4,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $9,400.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 5,500 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.20. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of PodcastOne

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fleming James B JR acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PodcastOne by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

