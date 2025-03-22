Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.45. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PL shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

