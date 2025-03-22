Plancorp LLC Sells 13,572 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $11,718,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 56.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 190,195 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $5,545,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $3,910,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.