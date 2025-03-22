Plancorp LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,721,000 after purchasing an additional 505,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,556,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

