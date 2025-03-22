Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

