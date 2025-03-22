Plancorp LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Plancorp LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $960.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $959.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $856.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

