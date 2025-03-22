Plancorp LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.76. The stock has a market cap of $545.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

