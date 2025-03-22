Plancorp LLC Buys 533 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 70,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

