Plancorp LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after buying an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after buying an additional 1,345,629 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,633,000 after buying an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

