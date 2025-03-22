Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29). Approximately 157,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 324,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £987.48 ($1,274.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,922 shares of company stock worth $293,724. Corporate insiders own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
