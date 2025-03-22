Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

WOOF stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

