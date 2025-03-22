PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in PDD by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PDD by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of PDD by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $126.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.