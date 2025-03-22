PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.09 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 46,275 shares trading hands.

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.04.

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PCI-PAL

About PCI-PAL

In other PCI-PAL news, insider James Barham bought 33,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £19,972.09 ($25,787.08). Also, insider Simon Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,972.24). 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

