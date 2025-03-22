PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.03.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.19 on Monday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

