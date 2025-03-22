Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.