Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,179 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period.

Shares of ACIO opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.52. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

