Parallel Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

