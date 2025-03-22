Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $262.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

