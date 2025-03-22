Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.46 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

