Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
