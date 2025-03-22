Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 29 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,071,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $827.92 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $971.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

