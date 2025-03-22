Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
MPC opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $221.11.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.