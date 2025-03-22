Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

TSE OLA opened at C$12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

