Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 333,362,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 220,533,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Up 12.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
