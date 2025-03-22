Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,046,930,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 230,721,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.