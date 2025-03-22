Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $800.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $590.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.30 and a 200-day moving average of $707.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

