OmniAb’s (OABI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

OmniAb Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $357.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles S. Berkman sold 25,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $82,584.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,935.60. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Higgins acquired 125,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $295,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,762,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,784.45. This represents a 4.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,260 shares of company stock valued at $376,601 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,960,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 142,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 854,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

