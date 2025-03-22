Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Omeros Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 430,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

