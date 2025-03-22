Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
View Our Latest Report on OMER
Omeros Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 430,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.