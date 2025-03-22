Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.