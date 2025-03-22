Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.6 %

OLLI opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

