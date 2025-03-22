OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCIO stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.